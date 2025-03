ŽIVOT MU JE VISIO O KONCU: Američka teniserka uradila nešto neverovatno i postala njegov heroj

Danielle Collins reveals she found a dog in the middle of the street in Miami that got hit by a car… she plans to adopt him if he survives



“The other night when we were leaving the stadium, we saw this dog curled up in the middle of the road. He got hit by a car. I was like, we… pic.twitter.com/LVUU8PjM1w — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 23, 2025