BRAVO, DUŠANE: Lajović će pamtiti prvi meč na ovogodišnjem Indijan Velsu

1 - Since the format's introduction in 1990, Dusan Lajovic (34y 249d) is now the second-oldest player to claim his first 6-0 set at an ATP Masters 1000 event after Gianluca Pozzi (35y 270d). Spring.#TennisParadise | @BNPPARIBASOPEN @atptour @ATPMediaInfo — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 7, 2025