MOJI SNOVI SU TAMO: Monfis jednom rečenicom oduševio ceo svet (VIDEO)

Monfils says he doesn’t dream of winning a Grand Slam anymore



“You always speak of big dreams. Do you think you could win the tournament?”



Gael: “My dream is to have an unbelievable family. Tennis is cool.. But my dream is out there.” 🥹



