JANIK SINER PRODUŽIO NEVEROVATAN NIZ: Italijan ušao u odabrano društvo!

15 - Jannik Sinner has claimed his 15th straight Grand Slam match win on hard court, becoming the fourth player since 2000 to achieve as many consecutive wins on the surface after Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Ride. #AO2025 | @AustralianOpen @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/tI1w32CGmm — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 13, 2025