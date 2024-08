OVO MOŽE SAMO NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ: Ovaj podatak pokazuje koliko je Srbin i dalje dominantan

Novak Djokovic is the oldest ever champion at four of the six biggest events in tennis:



• French Open (36 years, 20 days)

• US Open (36 years, 111 days)

• Olympics (37 years, 74 days)

• ATP Finals (36 years, 181 days)



— Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) August 14, 2024