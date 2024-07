OVAJ DEČKO JE U "NEKOM SVOM FILMU": Ono što je Karlos Alkraz upravo uradio je, stvarno...

From a feat of clay to a masterclass on grass 🧡💚



Only six men in the Open Era have won Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year:



Rod Laver

Bjorn Borg

Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz#Wimbledon | @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/vK78bKkP7G — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2024