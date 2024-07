FEDERER I NADAL PLAČU: Đoković uradio ono što njih dvojica sada mogu samo da sanjaju

16 - Novak Djokovic has reached a Men's Singles final at a Grand Slam for the 16th season in his career, surpassing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (15 each) for the outright most of any player in the Open Era. Conquer. #Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/FxK9Gqrfyp — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 12, 2024