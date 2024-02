NADAL I FEDERER - NI BLIZU SRBINA! Novak Đoković je toliko dominantan - da Rafa i Rodžer to mogu samo da sanjaju

Novak Djokovic made the final of all 4 Slams in 2023 at the age of 36.



The last time Federer made the final of all 4 Slams was in 2009 at the age of 28.



The last time Nadal made the final of all 4 Slams in a year was never.



Only Novak Djokovic can dominate tennis at 36.