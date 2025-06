BOSANKE U ŠOKU: Ceo svet priča o onome što se desilo u Kini (VIDEO)

😲Here’s 18-year-old Zhang Ziyu, standing at 226 cm tall. Recently, she made her debut for the Chinese national team in a friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina



Although she played for only 12 minutes, she scored 18 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.



What’s impressive is… pic.twitter.com/UkhnvB1ReB — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 17, 2025