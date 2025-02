TRAGEDIJA POTRESLA FUDBALSKI SVET! Bajernov klinac završio u komi posle brutalnog starta protivnika (FOTO)

Guo Jiaxuan, an 18-year-old Beijing Guoan academy player, who used to be named in China U-17 training camp, is diagnosed brain death after a collision during a match in Beijing FA's Spain training camp. As per one source, Beijing FA did not buy sports insurance for players. pic.twitter.com/oT4bjarUoK — China Sports Vision 2050 (@CSV2050) February 11, 2025