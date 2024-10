LJUDI, RANO JE, BAŠ JE RANO! Zvezdin Mesi dobio ponudu kakva nikad nije stigla na Marakanu

🚨⚫️🟡 Excl | Borussia Dortmund is interested in signing Serbian supertalent Andrija #Maksimovic next summer ✔️



Several top clubs (Juventus, ManCity, Liverpool) are also monitoring the situation of the 17y/o offensive midfielder from Red Star Belgrade.



Maksimovic’s contract at… pic.twitter.com/rSCHTGfEa8 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 14, 2024