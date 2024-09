ALBANCI BILI VAN SEBE! Meč Lige šampiona morao da bude prekinut - zbog srpske braće, Rumuna!

04.09.2024, Farul Constanța (Romania🇹🇩) - KSS Mitrovica (Kosovo🇽🇰) match was interrupted for several minutes, the Fervent Farul Constanta ultras group of the home team was evacuated, check more here: https://t.co/yG1441IaOl pic.twitter.com/dR4KXvV8OR — Hooligans.cz Official (@hooliganscz1999) September 4, 2024