LAJPCIG I BARSA PAZARILI U ZAGREBAČKOM DRUGOLIGAŠU! Klub za koji niko nije čuo zaradio 10.000.000 od transfera

🚨⚪️🔴 EXCLUSIVE: RB Leipzig agree deal to sign Croatian top talent Dino Klapija from Kustosija Zagreb, here we go!



Understand Leipzig will pay €5.2m fee to Croatian side Kustosija for 2007 born striker.



There will be also 10% sell-on clause.



Medical already completed. pic.twitter.com/ARsH0asRfR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024