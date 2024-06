NEVEROVATAN REKORD DOSTIGNUT NA EURO 2024: Samo su trojica fudbalera uspela da urade ovo!

Only three European men have played at 9+ different World Cup / European Championship tournaments:



🇩🇪 Lothar Matthäus

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo

🇭🇷 Luka Modrić



Ballon d'Or winners only. 🌕#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/vQzmjR7yTJ — Squawka (@Squawka) June 15, 2024