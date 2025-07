SRUŠIO SE HOLANDSKI PUTNI AVION: Nesreća na britanskom aerodromu (VIDEO)

✈️ BREAKING: Plane Crash at Southend Airport



Crashed during take-off around 4 pm



Witnesses saw a huge fireball, black smoke



Bound for Netherlands (Lelystad)



Casualties unknown; number onboard unconfirmed



Airport closed; flights diverted#planecrash Huda | Bryan pic.twitter.com/OvtNYSu0Na — Eyes on the Globe (@eyes_globe) July 14, 2025