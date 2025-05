RUSIJA IZVELA NAJMASOVNIJI NAPAD OD POČETKA RATA: Oglasili se Ukrajinci, evo šta je korišćeno (VIDEO)

Russia attacked Ukraine with 273 Shahed drones and various types of imitation drones last night.



A 28-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured, including a 4-year-old child, as a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv region.



▪️ A 59-year-old man, a…