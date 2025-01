ŽESTOKE BORBE U CELOJ SIRIJI: Rat između SNA i SDF na severu, HTŠ i Hezbolaha u centru, dok Izrael učvršćuje kontrolu na jugu

⚡️Big developments in Syria



U.S. Forces are seen withdrawing towards the Hasakah Province. From the looks of it, HTS might join the Turkish backed SNA in an joint offensive against the U.S.-Backed SDF.



It seems like the SDF is screwed at the moment. pic.twitter.com/s9l6ypqfwd — Xumas (@xumas_iq) January 19, 2025