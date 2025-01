KIJEV I NATO U VELIKOM PROBLEMU: Rusija je integrisala Kinžal na Su-34, prva meta već uništena (VIDEO)

Russia announced the first launch of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile from a Su-34 fighter. Previously, the launch only occurred from a MiG-31K.



Russia has several times more Su-34 fighters than MiG-31Ks, and they are actively used to drop guided aerial bombs on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Iv26FaBmeO — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) January 13, 2025