POČETAK KRAJA ZA UKRAJINCE U KURSKU? Rusi započeli opsadu Sudže – Prvi komandosi Moskve upali u grad (MAPA/VIDEO)

Kursk 2/2



East of Sudzha, Russian forces are actively attacking towards Makhnovka. Initially there was geolocated footage of Russians advancing into the southern part of the village but these claims advances are now disputed. The map reflects changes made over the last few days. pic.twitter.com/HKDXLtKD2r — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 7, 2025