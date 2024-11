PRVI PUT OD POČETKA RATA: Rusi lansirali interkontinentalnu balističku raketu na Ukrajinu!

Ukraine 🇺🇦 reports that Russia launched an ICBM at the country for the first time



An ICBM was launched from the Astrakhan Region and struck Dnipro City. Russia’s ICBM is very inaccurate with a 200-meter CEP, it contained non-nuclear warheads and was likely launched as a threat pic.twitter.com/D4iiD9VvG6 — Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) November 21, 2024