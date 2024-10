TRAGEDIJA U ŠPANIJI: Poginula najmanje 51 osoba u jezivim poplavama, zastrašujući snimci kruže mrežama (VIDEO)

The scale of the flooding currently unfolding in Valencia, Spain is unfathomable. This is footage from Chiva, where a jaw-dropping 343 mm of rain was recorded in just 4 hours earlier today, between 4:30 PM and 8:30 PM.



Video credit: Nalabcer pic.twitter.com/WdCgUifavQ — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) October 29, 2024