The Russian invasion army needed three days to capture most of the 14.000 inhabitants town #Novohrodivka, 10 km S-E of Pokrovsk, without a single armored vehicle and leaving the infrastructure mostly intact.

— Julian Röpcke🇺🇦 (@JulianRoepcke) August 25, 2024