OGROMAN POŽAR U CENTRU GRADA: Vatra guta stambeni blog, veliki broj vatrogasaca na terenu (FOTO/VIDEO)

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters have tackled a fire on Commercial Street in #Spitalfields.



The fire is now under control, but traffic is impacted by road closures from Commercial Street to Aldgate High Street - please avoid the area if you can.https://t.co/0YeA8VJaBc pic.twitter.com/UxWxeL72Nd — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 16, 2024