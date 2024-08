OTKRIVEN MISTERIOZNI SVEMIRSKI OBJEKAT: Juri našom galaksijom brzinom od 1,6 miliona kilometara na sat

NASA citizen scientists working on the Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 project discovered a hypervelocity object, CWISE J1249, moving at 1 million miles per hour, fast enough to leave the Milky Way.



Likely a low-mass star or brown dwarf, this is the first such object of its kind…