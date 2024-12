GUJON UKAZAO NA ALARMANTNU SITUACIJU: Albanci na severu Kosova i Metohije kontinuirano zloupotrebljavaju ovlašćenja

According to the @EU_Commission there was one police officer per 300 inhabitants in the EU in 2022.



In North Kosovo, one of the majority Serb areas in #Kosovo-Metohija province, there is one police officer per 30 inhabitants with a tendency for this number to increase. There is… pic.twitter.com/DeL9dtxgls — Arno Gujon (@ArnoGujon) December 16, 2024