POVRATAK NAKON 59 DANA: Iga Švjontek posle neverovatnog preokreta pobedila u Rijadu

59 - Iga Swiatek will play her first match since the quarter-finals at the US Open, 59 days ago: she only had a longer inactive period over the same season in 2020 (182 days between Doha and Cincinnati). Back.