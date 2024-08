NEVEROVATNA NENORMALNOST U AFERI "JANIK SINER"! Čuveni teniser ukazuje na potpuno ludilo u doping slučaju najbolje rangiranog tenisera sveta

This is what the biggest problem is BTW



Suspended on 2 different occasions and it was lifted BEFORE the tribunal was put in place



This is a crazy double standard as every other occasion I’m aware of in tennis requires the athlete to sit out UNTIL the tribunal makes a ruling… https://t.co/toA4rm6QCx pic.twitter.com/wDEuB54sKG — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) August 20, 2024