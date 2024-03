ŠAMPIONKA PONOVO NA TERENU: Sud za sportsku arbitražu smanjio suspenziju Simoni Halep!

BREAKING:



Court of Arbitration for Sport dramatically reduced Simona Halep’s penalty from her positive test for roxadustat in 2022, from *two four-year bans* to just a post-dated *nine months*, meaning she is eligible to play.



Unlike ITIA, CAS bought the contamination argument. pic.twitter.com/NJwJEVYqFd — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) March 5, 2024