BRUTALNO KAŽNJEN: Španski atletičar falsifikovao putna dokumenata, suspendovan na četiri godine

NEWS: 2023 World Championship 5,000m silver medalist Mohamed Katir has been banned for four years by the AIU for tampering.



Katir, who had already been serving a two-year ban for Whereabouts Failures set to last through Feb. 6, 2026, is now banned through February 2028.… pic.twitter.com/JkNdlePdNX — FloTrack (@FloTrack) December 20, 2024