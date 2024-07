TUGA: Udavio se talentovani sportista

Our thoughts and prayers to Belleville (Class of 2020) graduate Andre Seldon Jr., who passed away on Saturday.



Andre started his collegiate career at Michigan in 2020 & 2021, then played his last two seasons at New Mexico State before transferring to Utah State for the 2024… pic.twitter.com/FQgjHwmhX1 — STATE CHAMPS! Michigan (@statechampsmich) July 21, 2024