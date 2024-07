BURNO I U OKTAGONU: UFC borac uzeo mikrofon posle pokušaja ubistva Trampa i ovo poručio (VIDEO)

JUST IN: UFC fighter Evan Elder gives a shoutout to Donald Trump after the ass*sination attempt at his rally.



Elder made the comments after getting a second-round win in Denver.



"Hey. I heard they just tried to whack my boy Trump. I'm glad that man's okay. Long live Trump.… pic.twitter.com/ov8LYPdmvy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024