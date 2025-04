NIKOLA JOKIĆ ZAPANJIO RIVALE! DŽulijus Rendl posle antologijske noći Srbina: Brate, neću da te lažem... (VIDEO)

Asked Julius Randle about Nikola Jokic, and he just raved about him...



"I told him, he's incredible. That dude is absolutely ridiculous... That shit was unbelievable... He's doin all type of crazy shit out there. I don't even know how to explain it." pic.twitter.com/JHpacQuUQa — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 2, 2025