ŠOK NAD ŠOKOVIMA! Luka Dončić je oteran iz kluba - zbog kocke?!

Sharing this A+ analysis on the Luka trade by the always insightful @chris_kratovil



Makes a ton of sense to me from the #txlege angle - esp considering Lite Patrick likely done next Session.



Good stuff. Read it 👇🏼 #txlege #MFFL pic.twitter.com/VPtBPhgIeu — Adam Loewy (@LoewyLawFirm) February 3, 2025