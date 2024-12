"ISTA BOJA, ISTA VERA, VELIKO HVALA!" Olimpijakos oduševljen atmosferom u "Areni" i gostoprimstvom "delija" (VIDEO)

"Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose.".



We will bounce back! ✊🏽



🙌🏽 A huge thank you to our fans who were by our side one more time! #TogetherWeFly



🙏🏽 Huge thanks to @kkcrvenazvezda for the amazing, as always, hospitality and its fans. 'Same… pic.twitter.com/cknisAAkEC — Olympiacos B.C. (@Olympiacos_BC) December 14, 2024