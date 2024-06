TUŽNE VESTI IZ AMERIKE: Umro legendarni NBA košarkaš

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame forward Chet Walker — a seven-time All-Star and a member of the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor — has passed away at 84, per @TheNBPA. Walker won an NBA championship with Philadelphia in 1967 and was a two-time All-American at Bradley. pic.twitter.com/sv1ct73YAK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2024