NBA POTRES: Da li će novi trener Klivlenda stići iz Denvera, a Lejkersima - sa Jutjuba?!

If the Lakers do choose to go with a 1st time head coach, the clear choice is David Adelman



Adelman is the lead assistant for the Nuggets and the most key member of Michael Malone’s staff.



He is an X&O genius and the son of former nba coach Rick Adelman. pic.twitter.com/k3s9pIYjNW — 𝐉𝐚𝐤𝐞 (@SixthManJake) May 6, 2024