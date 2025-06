ARGENTINSKO ČUDO OD DETETA POJAČALO REAL: Franko Mastantuono u Madridu do 2031. godine

🚨⚪️ Franco Mastantuono can be considered new Real Madrid player as all documents have been signed. 🔐



Contract until June 2031 signed by Franco and club to club paperwork with River Plate also completed.



Up next: official statement, then Franco will join Real from August. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/R41rDaxcyr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2025