TURCI IZAZVALI HAOS U NEMAČKOJ: Desetine povređenih policajaca (VIDEO)

🇹🇷🇩🇪Turkish football fans riot in Berlin, 33 police officers injured.



Thousands of Galatasaray Istanbul fans celebrated the championship on Berlin's Ku'damm. Riots quickly followed, included firework attacks and violence against the police. pic.twitter.com/i0XZOWxmxe — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) May 19, 2025