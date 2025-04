GLAVNA META MADRIĐANA: Predsednik Reala uradiće sve da kupi zvezdu Arsenala (FOTO)

🚨 Florentino Perez absolutely want to sign William Saliba THIS SUMMER. 🇫🇷🤍 🔥



He will do everything in his power to sign the defender, who is aware of this, as are Arsenal.



(Source: @RadioMARCA)



🤔 Out of 10, what are Real Madrid's chances of signing him? pic.twitter.com/vhB52d7gX7 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 29, 2025