LEGENDA LIVERPULA UDARA PO SVOJIMA: "Trijumf Liverpula? Najveća pljačka svih vremena!"

9 – Alisson’s nine saves v PSG are the joint-most on record (since 2003-04) by a goalkeeper in a UEFA Champions League knockout stage game:



Alisson v PSG (March 2025)

Andriy Lunin v RB Leipzig (February 2024)

Thibaut Courtois v Liverpool (May 2022)



Heroics. pic.twitter.com/7oNg3Wczyd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2025