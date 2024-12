KONAČNA ODLUKA: Saudijska Arabija donela rešenje o pivu za navijače koji dođu na Svetsko prvenstvo u fudbalu

NEOM Stadium 🏟​



Most unique stadium in the world 🤯​

Run entirely on renewable energy ♻️​

Pitch positioned 350m+ above ground 🔝​

​

An experience like no other, NEOM Stadium will use the most advanced technology in the world 🇸🇦

​#Saudi2034bid #GrowingTogether — Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2034™️ (@Saudi2034) August 2, 2024