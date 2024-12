NOVE INFORMACIJE: Evo u kakvom je stanju fudbaler Fiorentine koji se bori za život!

🚨 Positive news for Edoardo Bove as the night went well and Fiorentina’s player was extubated — after almost 13 hours.



Edoardo is awake, conscious as he answers questions. @repubblica reports sources confirming that there’s no brain or heart damage for Edoardo. pic.twitter.com/HKEv5ucw0I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 2, 2024