KO BI OVO OČEKIVAO! Crvena zvezda i sledeće godine direktno u Ligi šampiona

Incredibly, Crvena zvezda 🇷🇸 is the only club of the Top 10 clubs in the race for direct CL entry that actually leads their domestic league!



Maccabi Tel-Aviv 🇮🇱 lost their 1st place in Israeli league since last update.



FCK 🇩🇰 failed to take the 1st place in Danish league by… pic.twitter.com/bAUXMJ9Fps — Football Meets Data (@fmeetsdata) November 4, 2024