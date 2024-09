ALEKSANDAR MITROVIĆ JE NEZAUSTAVLJIV: Srbin dva puta savladao Milana Borjana! (VIDEO)

Aleksandar Mitrović seals it with a goal in injury time, making it 3-0 for Al-Hilal!

What a performance to finish the match strong.#Alhilal #Alriyadh #الهلال_الرياضpic.twitter.com/DePy51VIsU — Saudi League BUZZ 🐐 (@SaudiLeagueBuzz) September 14, 2024