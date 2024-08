I DIBALA ODLAZI: Argentinski fudbaler se seli na dobro poznatu destinaciju?

🚨🇸🇦 Saudi side Al Qadsiah are closing in on agreement with Paulo Dybala on three year contract.



Salary and contract terms agreed, final details discussed.



Talks still ongoing between AS Roma and Al Qadsiah as €12m release clause is NO longer valid, expired in July.