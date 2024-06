''BOMBA'' U ITALIJI: Bivši reprezentativac ''Azura'' prešao iz Rome u novog prvoligaša Komo

Como 1907 is thrilled to announce the preliminary signing of Andrea Belotti to become a Como player on July 1st 2024.



The striker who was part of the Italian Euro 2020 championship winning team has signed a two year contract. He joins from Fiorentina where he was on loan from… pic.twitter.com/NzBv0nzm29 — Como1907 (@Como_1907) June 25, 2024