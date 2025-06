OVAKO SU AGENTI MOSADA NADMUDRILI NEPRIJATELJA: Komandosi postavljali sisteme za precizno napadanje, iranska PVO utihnula (FOTO/VIDEO)

YOU’VE BEEN ASKING HOW ISRAEL MANAGED TO BRIDGE IRANIAN SECURITY AO BAD - HERE’S HOW 👇🏾



“The Mossad spy agency reveals rare footage showing its actions against Iranian air defenses and ballistic missile launchers in Iran this morning, including a video appearing to show two… pic.twitter.com/9rg8jNd16H — J. C. Okechukwu (@jcokechukwu) June 13, 2025