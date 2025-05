(MAPA) DOK ZELENSKI PRETI MOSKVI: Stotine Ukrajinaca upalo u rusku zasedu tokom pokušaja napada na Brjansk (VIDEO)

Ukrainian-Russian war. Day 1164:

Situation on Grodovskaya & Ilyinovskaya fronts: #RussianArmy began entering in Yelyzavetivka after the capture of some of the northern trenches. In addition, Russian forces entered in Malynivka from the east while made small advances southeast of… pic.twitter.com/jyFh3xrAIi — @Suriyak (@Suriyakmaps) May 2, 2025