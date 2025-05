NAJNOVIJI SNIMCI EVAKUACIJE: Građani beže dalje od obale posle mega zemljotresa, očekuje se udar cunamija (VIDEO)

BREAKING: A major 7.4-7.5 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of southern Chile and Argentina. A tsunami alert has been issued, prompting evacuations in coastal towns of the #Magallanes region, Chile, including Punta Arenas and Puerto Natales. Authorities urge residents… pic.twitter.com/w42w7ZlKeU — EOC-News (@eocbreakingnews) May 2, 2025