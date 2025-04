EKSPLODIRAO BUDŽET ZA ODBRANU SAD: Tramp nudi bilion dolara

Thank you Mr. President!



COMING SOON: the first TRILLION dollar @DeptofDefense budget.



President @realDonaldTrump is rebuilding our military — and FAST.



(PS: we intend to spend every taxpayer dollar wisely — on lethality and readiness) pic.twitter.com/WcZlNAHgDG — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 7, 2025